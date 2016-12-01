Two duos accused of armed robbery in Paso Robles appear in court

Two North County men accused of robbing a Paso Robles liquor store at gunpoint last month did not enter pleas at their first court appearances Thursday, while two different robbery suspects pleaded not guilty to two other armed robberies.
On Thursday, Isaac Ward Tabarez, 23, of Atascadero, and Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 22, of Paso Robles, were arraigned on armed robbery charges and enhancements for allegedly participating in a criminal street gang. Neither man entered a plea while the Public Defender’s Office appoints attorneys.
They are suspected in a Nov. 12 robbery of Wayside Liquor in Paso Robles. Both remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail Thursday and are due back in court Monday.
San Luis Obispo Superior Court records show that Tabarez served roughly a year in state prison after being sentenced in July 2014 for a felony count of assault resulting in great bodily injury. Prosecutors in that case originally charged him with a criminal gang enhancement, which was dropped as part of a plea deal, records show.
One day after the alleged robbery, Quiterio was arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, refusing a breathalyzer and resisting an officer and was already in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail when the District Attorney’s Office filed the armed robbery charges. Quiterio pleaded no contest to felony assault with a deadly weapon in March and received probation in a separate domestic violence case, court records show.
Prosecutors previously tried to charge Quiterio with a gang enhancement in August 2014, but the enhancement was dropped when he pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property.
On Tuesday, the DA’s Office charged Ian Mike Robbins, 42, and Victoria Renee Trujillo, 46, with several counts of armed robbery in relation to two incidents where Robbins allegedly took cash from DK’s Donuts and the La Miramar Musica Y Mas clothing store at gunpoint while Trujillo acted as getaway driver.
Both entered not guilty pleas in court Tuesday and also remain in custody. They are scheduled back in court Dec. 12.
Local court records for Robbins were not immediately available Thursday, but records show Trujillo pleaded no contest in 2006 to a misdemeanor count of being an accessory to a crime.
No injuries were reported in the three Paso Robles robberies. So far in 2016, seven businesses have reported being robbed by a suspect with a gun in the city.
