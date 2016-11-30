Paso Robles police arrest two for alleged SUV theft, drug possession

Paso Robles police on Tueday arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of drug charges and stealing an SUV.
Police spotted Guillermo Lujan, 33, and Ashley Talbert, 27, both of Paso Robles, in a 2012 Toyota Sequoia around 10:38 a.m., when Lujan ran a stop sign, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.
When officers checked the vehicle’s identification number, they realized it had been stolen from a Paso Robles-area hotel on Aug. 28. Officers also found that Talbert was carrying suspected heroin at the time of her arrest.
Lujan was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property. Talbert was arrested on suspicion of narcotics possession and receiving stolen property.
The two were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where Lujan and Talbert were each being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Anyone with information about these crimes or those thought to be involved are asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
