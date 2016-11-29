SLO police on the hunt for coin laundry thieves

San Luis Obispo police are searching for coin laundry bandits who hit up two apartment complexes on Monday and Tuesday for quarters.
The thief or thieves broke into three different apartment building laundry rooms: two on the 2800 and 2900 blocks of Augusta Street on Monday and one on the 700 block of Johnson Avenue on Tuesday, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.
In all cases, the thieves broke into laundry rooms and forced open the coin boxes or locks on the facilities’ washers and dryers to steal quarters.
San Luis Obispo has seen 15 laundry room burglaries since 2014, and police believe many thieves are repeat offenders, according to the news release.
Arroyo Grande police captured video of a Nov. 21 laundry room burglary on a security camera and are still searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information about the San Luis Obispo burglaries or who can identify the suspect in the Arroyo Grande surveillance images should contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317, the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5110 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Lindsey Holden
