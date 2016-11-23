Who smeared swear words on a tank near SLO’s veterans museum? This Army vet is upset

When he heard that vandals had splashed and smeared white paint over the military tank that rests outside the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo, Dave Kennedy sprung to action.
“I saw this on Facebook this morning,” Kennedy said as he stood alone, spraying army green paint over white splotches in the cool morning breeze. “Obviously, being a veteran, I got very upset — I blasted it to everyone I could.”
Sometime during Monday night, one or more people splashed the paint across the front of the retired military M60 tank at the Veterans Memorial Building near the corner of Monterey Street and Grand Avenue and smeared expletive-loaded statements about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, as well as a blend of swastikas and peace symbols.
San Luis Obispo Police Lt. John Bledsoe said the graffiti was reported early Tuesday morning and, as of Wednesday, he was not aware of efforts to clean it.
Bledsoe said the department is investigating the incident, but no suspects had been identified as of Wednesday.
Kids up the street see this as a monument of war. I look at this and I see a monument to our freedom.
Dave Kennedy, Atascadero resident and U.S. Army veteran
But thanks to Kennedy, who said he’s a U.S. Army veteran and member of the American Legion Post 66, the graffiti was largely gone by Wednesday afternoon —primed and painted over with a shade of green that appeared as it dried to be a match.
Kennedy, of Atascadero, said he wanted to get the mess cleaned up prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
“So we all have something to be thankful for,” he said.
The Veterans Memorial Building is a few blocks down Grande Avenue from neighborhoods heavily occupied by student-aged adults and the Cal Poly campus. Kennedy said the anti-Trump message scrawled across the front of the military craft convinces him the tank was targeted because of the election results.
“Kids up the street see this as a monument of war,” Kennedy said. “I look at this and I see a monument to our freedom — the freedoms that they share to be able to write this kind of stuff.”
The tank was installed at the Veterans Memorial Building in 2007.
Veterans Memorial Museum Director Harry Hoover could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
