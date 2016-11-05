California Men’s Colony inmate attacks female corrections officer, official says

A California Men’s Colony inmate attacked a female corrections officer in October, sending her to the hospital, a prisons official said.
The inmate attacked the officer on Oct. 27 after she attempted to calm him down when he became agitated about an event that had occurred earlier in the day, according to Luis Patino, a spokesman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries; she was released and is recovering at home, Patino said.
The inmate is serving a life sentence at CMC for a first-degree murder conviction, Patino said.
Such incidents at CDCR facilities “typically” are referred to local district attorneys for possible prosecution, he said.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments