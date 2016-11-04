10 SLO County shops caught selling tobacco to underage customers

Ten San Luis Obispo County businesses were caught selling tobacco products to underage customers during a Sheriff’s Office sting that ended on Wednesday.
Four volunteer decoys under age 21 — the smoking age that took effect in California starting in June — visited 48 stores around the county as part of the operation, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The sting focused on stores in unincorporated areas, including Nipomo, San Miguel, Santa Margarita, Cayucos, Los Osos, Cambria, Avila Beach and Oceano, and was partially coordinated by the San Luis Obispo County Health Agency’s Tobacco Control Program.
Three stores received their first violations for illegal tobacco sales: JJ’s Market at 2792 Halcyon Road in Arroyo Grande, Cayucos Gas & Mini Mart at 198 N. Ocean Ave. in Cayucos, and Woodstone Marketplace at 6675 Bay Laurel Drive in Avila Beach.
Another three stores received their second violations: Nipomo Marketplace Chevron at 501 W. Tefft St. in Nipomo and San Miguel Chevron at 998 K St. and San Miguel Market & Deli at 1299 Mission St., both in San Miguel.
Third violations were issued to three stores: Paul’s Liquor at 101 N. Ocean Ave. in Cayucos and Bob & Jan’s Bottle Shop at 2292 Main St. and Cambria Chevron at 2194 Main St., both in Cambria.
One store received its fourth citation: Oceano Market at 1711 Front St. in Oceano.
Clerks with tobacco sales violations are criminally prosecuted, and businesses responsible for the violations are subject to penalties including $1,000 fines for each offense and suspensions of tobacco sales.
For more information, contact the Tobacco Control Program at 805-781-5564.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
