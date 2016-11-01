Nipomo mother sentenced for abuse of terminally ill daughter

A Nipomo mother will serve roughly 180 days in County Jail for her no contest plea to felony dependent adult abuse after San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officials determined her terminally ill 28-year-old daughter was bruised, dehydrated and malnourished when the mother called 911 in October 2015.
Susanne Wilch Krout, 65, was sentenced Thursday to 365 days in County Jail, three years of formal probation, community service and court fees after pleading no contest to the charge in September. With time served and other credits, she could be released in about 182 days.
Krout’s son and co-defendant, Thomas Anderson, 31, who also performed caretaker duties, pleaded no contest to the same charge in August and was sentenced on Sept. 6 to three years of formal probation and community service, according to court records.
The victim in the case, Krout’s daughter and Anderson’s sister, now lives in a nursing home outside of the county, according to a presentencing report by the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department.
The victim has since been diagnosed with neurodegeneration with brain iron accumulation, a permanent irreversible genetic disorder that leads to dementia, for which there is no cure; it will ultimately be terminal.
Assistant District Attorney Lee Cunningham said Tuesday that protective orders bar Krout or Anderson from having any contact with the victim until October 2018.
“(The case is) a tragedy from any perspective, but it’s the kind of case that we take our charge very seriously in order to protect the most vulnerable in our society,” Cunningham said. “This poor lady was clearly vulnerable.”
On Sept. 23, 2015, deputies responded to the emergency room of Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria after hospital medical staff reported a young female had arrived via ambulance “covered in feces, urine, and dirt,” requiring hospital staff to bathe her three times, according to the probation department. The woman had bruises on her body, a rash on her buttocks and was unable to speak, the report states.
The defendants told investigating officers that the woman, whose health had been rapidly diminishing for months, had fallen in the bathroom 2 or 3 days before her admission to the hospital.
In interviews with probation department officials prior to her sentencing hearing, Krout was remorseful about her daughter’s condition at the hospital but maintained her innocence of any crime, according to the probation report. The report also said Kraut told officers that her daughter’s health had deteriorated over several days and that she planned to call 911 on Sept. 23 if her condition had not improved.
According to the report, Krout stated that she did not feed her daughter breakfast that morning because she believed the woman would be intubated in the hospital. Krout adamantly denied that her daughter was ever left on the bathroom floor, or that she was covered in feces and urine, as Sheriff’s investigators claim they were told at the time by hospital medical staff.
Krout’s attorney, Jeffry Radding, noted to the probation department that the victim’s physician wrote in a declaration that she “had normal renal function” and her “electrolytes were within normal limits,” indicating she was not significantly dehydrated, according to the report.
“She admitted that her only mistake was not calling 911 sooner,” the presentencing report reads. “She discussed how she ‘normally makes proper, premeditated decision’ and when she was coping with an ill daughter in the midst of other life events, her judgment was clouded.”
Michael Krout, Susanne’s current husband, who is not the siblings’ biological father, said in a written statement that his wife and adopted daughter were “buddies that did everything together.” Until her rapid deterioration in August 2015, he wrote, the 28-year-old woman was “functional,” earning an engineering degree at Cal Poly, participating in special swim lessons, and had held a job for eight months.
“This case and the resulting (no contest) plea entered is the result of what in retrospect was poor judgment on the part of the mother (of) a dying daughter,” Michael Krout wrote. “In her desire to share as much time as she could with her dying daughter, Susanne put off the institutionalization of her daughter for as long as possible.”
Neither Susanne Krout nor Radding could be reached for comment Tuesday. According to the probation department, Krout maintains her innocence and said she accepted the plea agreement because “a jury would never believe her innocence.”
Michael Krout said that Susanne Krout’s application to serve her sentence in home detention is pending.The Tribune could not verify that Tuesday.
She is scheduled to report to jail in December.
