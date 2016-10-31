SLO County residents warned of ‘virtual kidnapping’ schemes

Law enforcement officials warned Monday of a recent spike in “virtual kidnapping” extortion schemes across the Central Coast in which callers claim to have kidnapped a friend or member of the recipient’s family and demand ransom, when no kidnapping has in fact occurred.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that callers are believed to use information gleaned through social media to persuade would-be victims to complete a wire transfer.
Reports of attempted scams have increased in recent months, the agency stated in a news release.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the schemes involve individuals who contact victims via telephone and demand payment for the return of a “kidnapped” family member or friend, though no actual kidnapping has taken place. Callers may also use co-conspirators to convince their victims. For example, a caller could try to convince a victim that his daughter was kidnapped by having a young female scream in the background during the call.
The scams have been used for decades but have increased because of the abundance of personal information on social media, according to the FBI. Anyone who receives such a call is urged to hang up, immediately contact family members, and report the incident to law enforcement.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Monday that her agency has received several reports, and one scam was successful in Montecito on Oct. 1.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said Monday that he was not aware of any recent reports in San Luis Obispo County, but he said the schemes are a variation of the “grandparent scam” and urged residents to be aware.
