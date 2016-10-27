Man drives up behind women exercising alone in Arroyo Grande, and now he’s wanted

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who harassed two women in rural Arroyo Grande.
Two women — one out walking her dog and another out running — were both allegedly followed Monday by a man in a silver or gray Kia Rio or Toyota Tercel, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
One woman was approached in the area of Halcyon Road across from Cypress Ridge Parkway, and the other in the area of Halcyon Road and Zenon Way.
The man allegedly followed both women in his car before approaching them and asking one woman intrusive questions. He’s described as an overweight 20- to 30-year-old Filipino or Hispanic man with short, dark hair wearing prescription glasses. He’s said to have been wearing a T-shirt and a baseball hat.
Anyone who’s had contact with the man or seen a person or a car matching the descriptions is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
