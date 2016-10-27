Los Osos man arrested for alleged child porn possession and distribution

A Los Osos man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child pornography possession and distribution.
Eric Edward Norman, 44, of Los Osos was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. after detectives from the San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Team received information that child pornography was allegedly being downloaded and distributed from a computer in a home on the 1200 block of 2nd Street, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Detectives served a search warrant at the residence and seized two computers and two hard drives. The devices allegedly contained thousands of images and videos of pre-pubescent children engaged in sexual acts, which appear to have been downloaded from the internet and distributed.
The computers and hard drives are being forensically analyzed for child pornography.
Norman was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
The Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing.
