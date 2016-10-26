Man arrested after allegedly setting fires in Morro Bay State Park

A transient man was arrested on suspicion of arson Tuesday after allegedly setting fires in Morro Bay State Park, according to Fire Chief Steve Knuckles of the Morro Bay Fire Department.
The fires started around 5:15 p.m. on Black Hill, burning chaparral and grass. Two spot fires were extinguished with help from the Morro Bay Fire Department, Los Osos Fire Department and Cal Fire, Knuckles said.
The fires were difficult to get to; crews used progressive hose lays and hand tools to extinguish the blazes. The weather helped their efforts as well, Knuckles said.
The suspect was found on site and was interviewed and is believed to be the person who set the fires, Knuckles said. There are no other suspects.
