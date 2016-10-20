Suspect, sheriff’s deputies engaged in standoff at Nipomo home

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s officials are at the scene of an hourslong standoff in Nipomo, where a man is holed up inside a home and refusing to surrender, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
The suspect has been alone inside the home on the 1200 block of Mercury Court since about 2:10 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Deputies initially were dispatched to the home to respond to a report of domestic violence, Cipolla said.
When deputies arrived, a woman was standing outside the home, while the man went back inside and barricaded himself there, Cipolla said.
The man is the only person in the home, and sheriff’s officials don’t believe any weapons are involved, though the man did make threats toward deputies, Cipolla said.
Cipolla said negotiators were communicating with the man via cellphone and urging him to surrender.
“We’re trying to resolve this peacefully,” Cipolla said.
He added: “We’re just in a holding pattern right now.”
By 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s personnel were using a P.A. system to persuade the man to come out, Cipolla said.
The woman, who was injured, was taken to a local hospital; she has since been treated and released, Cipolla said.
The residence is located in the Galaxy Mobile Home Park.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
