SLO police to step up DUI patrols Friday night

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have extra officers on duty to conduct DUI “saturation patrols” Friday night and Saturday morning.
Between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m., the department will have additional officers patrolling areas known to have high numbers of DUI arrests and collisions, looking for signs of motorists driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
Funding for the added shifts is paid for by grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
