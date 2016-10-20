Crime

October 20, 2016 7:39 PM

SLO police to step up DUI patrols Friday night

By Matt Fountain

mfountain@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will have extra officers on duty to conduct DUI “saturation patrols” Friday night and Saturday morning.

Between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m., the department will have additional officers patrolling areas known to have high numbers of DUI arrests and collisions, looking for signs of motorists driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Funding for the added shifts is paid for by grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Prop. 57 would put 'prisoners back into our communities,' SLO County law enforcement says

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos