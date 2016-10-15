Suspect sought in stabbing in San Luis Obispo

Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred early Saturday in the 200 block of Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.
At about 3:15 a.m., San Luis Obispo police responded to a report that a 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by an unknown assailant and taken to a nearby hospital by friends, according to a department news release.
The victim’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening. He was treated and released from the hospital, police said.
Officers went to the scene of the alleged stabbing to collect evidence and identified witnesses to the assault. The investigation is continuing, police said.
The suspect was described as in his early 20s, Hispanic, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches in height, medium build with black hair and wearing all black clothing including a black jacket. According to police, the victim did not know the assailant and robbery did not appear to be a motive in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.
