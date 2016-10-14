Templeton woman arrested after 2-year-old found wandering Morro Bay

A Templeton woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment Thursday morning after her 2-year-old son was found wandering around a Morro Bay neighborhood.
A man delivering newspapers found the child around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Avalon Street, said Cmdr. Jody Cox of the Morro Bay Police Department.
The man called police, who went door-to-door searching for the child’s guardian, Cox said. When officers were unable to locate anyone who knew of the child, they placed him in the custody of Child Welfare Services and continued their search.
Ruby Becerracaillau, 21, called police around 8 a.m. as she was driving around looking for her son, Cox said. She had allegedly become intoxicated and fallen asleep at a friend’s house, during which time her child wandered off, he said.
Becerracaillau was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as she was allegedly still intoxicated when she called police from her car, Cox said.
Shewas being held Friday in San Luis Obispo County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. The child remains in the custody of Child Welfare Services.
