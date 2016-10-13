Thieves crash stolen car, lead officers on foot chase near Paso Robles

The California Highway Patrol was assisting San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies in apprehending the last of four people who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle in North County and led officers on a foot chase into a riverbed Thursday.
Details are few, but the CHP is reporting that deputies began a vehicle pursuit for a suspected stolen vehicle on River Road near Wellsona Road late Thursday afternoon.
The unidentified suspects — two men and two women — crashed the stolen vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby riverbed.
As of 4:34 p.m., the CHP said it had detained the two women and one man. The search was ongoing for the final suspect.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
