Morro Bay man arrested after 5-month-old is left in hot car

A Morro Bay resident is being held on $100,000 bail after being arrested Thursday afternoon in downtown San Luis Obispo, where police say he left his 5-month-old child unattended in a hot car for about 30 minutes.
About 2:10 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a 911 call from a witness stating there was a baby locked inside a parked vehicle on the 600 block of Marsh Street.
Responding officers found the child secure inside the vehicle, which had its two front windows cracked about 1.5 inches and was sitting in direct sunlight, the Police Department said in a news release.
Officers were able to enter the vehicle and rescue the baby, who was turned over to the custody of county Child Welfare Services. Witnesses at the scene allegedly told officers the child had been inside the car for about 30 minutes.
The child’s father, Stephen Taylor Miller, 42, returned to the car shortly thereafter and was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. He told officers he forgot the child was in the vehicle, according to the Police Department.
Miller remained in custody as of late Thursday afternoon.
