Bradley woman pleads not guilty to lighting North County fires

A Bradley resident facing arson charges for a series of small wildfires near Lake Nacimiento Drive over the summer pleaded not guilty to eight felony counts on Tuesday.
Debra Kay Collins, 58, pleaded not guilty in San Luis Obispo Superior Court to six felony counts of arson of a structure or forestland and two felony counts of possession of explosives or flammable matter.
Collins is not suspected of causing the Chimney Fire, which burned more than 46,000 acres over 24 days in August, but investigators say she admitted to causing several fires, at least some of which were set during a declared state of emergency as firefighters battled the Chimney Fire.
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office previously said the timing of the fires Collins allegedly set increases the possible penalties for each arson from two, four or six years to five, seven or nine years in state prison. The maximum sentence is 22 years in state prison, according to the DA’s Office.
Following Collins’ Sept. 16 arrest, Cal Fire said that law enforcement officers began a surveillance in the Lake Nacimiento Drive area in August for suspected arson fires that were ignited starting in June and identified Collins as a potential suspect. Cal Fire previously said most of the fires she allegedly set burned about one acre.
Collins is due back in court Oct. 17.
