Motorcyclist hits 120 mph on high-speed chase up Highway 101

A motorcyclist with a GoPro attached to his helmet reached speeds of up to 120 mph Monday morning while leading the CHP and police on a chase up Highway 101.
Officers pursued the rider wearing a black jacket on a black motorcyle through San Luis Obispo, over the Cuesta Grade and into Atascadero, where the suspect exited the highway at Santa Rosa Road, according to police scanner traffic.
He apparently quickly returned to the highway and resumed driving north, passing Paso Robles at around 10:25 a.m.
The motorcycle was registered to an address in San Mateo, according to dispatchers.
Check back here for updates as they develop.
Comments