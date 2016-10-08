Vehicle break-in leads to manhunt at Pirate’s Cove in Avila Beach

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person is in custody after a vehicle break-in and brief manhunt at Pirate’s Cove on Saturday.
A witness told The Tribune that about 5 p.m., he saw a man smash the window of a green Subaru and grab a purse and other items from the vehicle.
Scott Traughber of Oceano said he called 911 and confronted the man, who dropped the stolen items and ran away.
Traughber said his son and nephew retrieved the items for the vehicle owner, while the would-be thief jumped a fence onto private property belonging to Chevron located between Pirate’s Cove and residences on San Rafael Street in Avila Beach.
Officials from the Sheriff’s Office, CHP and Port San Luis Harbor District reportedly were involved in the search for the fleeing man, who was taken into custody approximately 90 minutes after the search began.
A Sheriff’s sergeant said authorities planned to release more information soon.
Witnesses described the thief as a white male with dark tan complexion, wearing black shorts with white “Hawaiian” flowers on the sides; he was reportedly wearing a black ballcap but no shirt.
The vehicle’s owner, Kailey Cox of San Luis Obispo, said her Subaru’s rear-passenger window was smashed with a long, metal object, which Traughber said he saw the thief use and then leave on the ground.
Cox said her brown purse and a small tool bag that were taken from her car were retrieved by Traughber and his son and nephew.
“I’m extremely thankful they stopped and called 911,” Cox said. “They saw it happen, and it stopped the man from taking my things.”
She said she had owned the Subaru for just two months.
This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.
Tribune photographer Laura Dickinson and staff writer Mark Powell contributed to this story.
