Morro Bay murder case headed to trial, DA will stay on, judge rules

The 7-year-old murder case against a former Morro Bay resident accused of strangling his wife in a bathtub will move forward to trial despite defense claims that investigators filed false statements in court documents, a judge ruled Tuesday.
James Victor Lypps, 66, has pleaded not guilty to a single count of murder in the death of his wife, Sherre Neal-Lypps, in the home the two shared in June 2009.
Lypps, who was not charged with the crime until December 2014, maintains that his wife was depressed and committed suicide.
The case was thrown out in February 2015 by San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Donald Umhofer, who ruled there was not enough evidence to prove a crime was committed.
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office re-filed charges days later, this time with a new judge hearing the case. Superior Court Judge John Trice in March 2015 ruled there was enough evidence to take the case to trial.
Last month, Lypps’ defense attorney Matthew Guerrero filed a motion to have the DA’s Office recused from the case, citing misstatements and inconsistencies in court documents used to convince Trice to issue search and arrest warrants, as well as an alleged violation of Lypps’ due process.
Specifically, Guerrero said that the DA’s own handwriting expert ruled out Lypps as being the author of two alleged suicide notes he said he found in Neal-Lypps’ purse. DA investigator Terrence O’Farrell submitted court documents erroneously stating that the expert ruled out Neal-Lypps as the author.
Guerrero also alleged that DNA evidence produced by the Morro Bay Police Department was misrepresented in court documents. According to transcripts of a conversation between O’Farrell and the District Attorney’s Office’s DNA expert, the expert told O’Farrell that Lypps’ DNA found under Neal-Lypps’ fingernails was “not very significant” and consistent with two people living together.
Guerrero alleged that the expert’s conclusion was omitted in court documents used to arrest Lypps.
In response, Deputy District Attorney Greg Devitt argued that O’Farrell’s descriptions of evidence “may not have been the best practice” but that there was no evidence of bad faith on the part of investigators or the DA’s Office. He wrote that prosecutors had gathered more than enough evidence to try Lypps and that any harm done to the case due to the inconsistencies was “marginally insignificant.”
In his ruling Tuesday, Trice did not find that investigators or the DA’s Office engaged in misconduct or that Lypps’ rights were violated.
The trial is expected to move forward with jury selection scheduled to begin Tuesday.
