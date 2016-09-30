Paso Robles police search for attackers in stabbing of 18-year-old

An 18-year-old man was stabbed while walking near Centennial Park in Paso Robles on Wednesday night, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone involved.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the alleged victim was walking along a path in the area of Andrea Circle and Lana Street when he was approached by at least one person and stabbed twice in the upper torso, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.
The 18-year-old then walked to a friend’s house nearby and was driven to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. The man has since been transferred to a Santa Barbara-area hospital where he is undergoing treatment for wounds that are not considered life-threatening.
After the stabbing, police searched the area but were unable to find the culprit or culprits. No suspects have been identified, but police say the incident was isolated and not gang-related.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 805-237-6464 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 549-STOP.
