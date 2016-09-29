Pismo jewelry store burglars made their getaway in a primer black Thunderbird

Pismo Beach Police are searching for suspects who conspired to steal about $1,500 worth of merchandise on Wednesday in broad daylight from Diamond Designs on Oak Park Boulevard.
The burglary took place at 12:55 p.m. when a male suspect stole merchandise and fled from the business before entering an awaiting vehicle that sped away. The vehicle was a two-door 1990s model primer black Ford Thunderbird with a California license plate.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s with a red hat and gray sweatpants.
The vehicle was driven by a white male in his 30s with light brown hair who was about 200 pounds with numerous tattoos on both arms; he wore a white San Francisco 49ers jersey.
As they fled the area, the driver collided with an approaching vehicle causing minor damage to the victim’s vehicle and possible damage to the left side of the suspect vehicle, according to police.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Pismo Beach police at 773- 2208.
Comments