Grover Beach police looking for drivers who violate crosswalk safety rules

Grover Beach police officers will be enforcing crosswalk rules throughout the week in order to promote pedestrian safety, the department announced Tuesday.
Police will be assigned to walk pedestrian crossings in plain clothes while other officers watch for potential crosswalk violations, according to a Grover Beach Police Department news release.
Drivers who don’t yield the right-of-way to pedestrian officers in crosswalks may be stopped and cited.
Two pedestrians have died so far this year after being hit by vehicles at crosswalks in Grover Beach. In February, 48-year-old Christopher Dale Hall was struck and killed by a driver while crossing North Fourth Street and Brighton Avenue. The driver, who was not identified, stayed at the scene and is not facing charges.
Last month, 20-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Zachary David Diaz was arrested after striking and killing Juli Ann Conn, 59, and injuring her companion at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Seventh Street. Diaz is facing hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges.
For more information on the crosswalk enforcement, contact Cmdr. Angelo Limon at 805-473-4506.
