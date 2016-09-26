Victim in Pismo Beach stabbing remains in critical condition

Police say a 36-year-old man who was found outside a Pismo Beach Starbucks with multiple stab wounds from an alleged carjacking Saturday showed signs of improvement Monday but remained in critical condition at a local hospital.
Pismo Beach Police Cmdr. Tom Portz said Monday afternoon that the suspect remained in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder and carjacking since his arrest Saturday night, but he had not yet been physically booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
The Police Department would not release the names of the suspect or victim, as investigators were still in the process of interviewing witnesses Monday, Portz said.
Officers responded to the incident in the 500 block of Five Cities Drive about 7:20 p.m. and found a man collapsed and bleeding in front of the Starbucks, where he was receiving aid from employees. The man was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with multiple “severe” stab wounds to his upper body, Portz said.
Portz said the altercation began inside the victim’s black Ford F-150 truck in the parking lot. During the altercation, the victim drove the truck into a nearby light pole before exiting the vehicle and collapsing in front of the Starbucks. The suspect allegedly drove off in the truck before being located and arrested in Pismo Beach later that night.
The Pismo Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 773-2208 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 549-STOP.
