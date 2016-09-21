Armed man robs Boba Stop restaurant in SLO

Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at Boba Stop in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday night.
About 11 p.m., San Luis Obispo police responded to the restaurant on the 500 block of California Boulevard after receiving a call reporting the robbery, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.
A man reportedly entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded an employee give him the money in the cash register. The employee complied, and the man fled out the front door toward Taft Street, the news release said. Employees say they then saw him walking north across Taft Street toward Kentucky Alley before losing sight of him.
The man was described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with blue eyes. He was said to have been wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with a gray bandana covering his face.
San Luis Obispo police are investigating a series of similar robberies, including four in September. Most recently, robberies occurred at the Panda Express on the 1500 block of Froom Ranch Way and a Sally Beauty Supply on the 200 block of Madonna Road.
The person involved in each of the robberies displayed a gun and demanded money. The robber was also described as a white man with blue eyes standing from 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall. In each instance, he was also reportedly wearing something to cover his face.
Anyone with information about the robberies is encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317, Lt. Jeff Smith at 805-781-7321 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
