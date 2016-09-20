Santa Maria man pleads not guilty in fatal A.G. hit-and-run

A 33-year-old Santa Maria man has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Arroyo Grande last week.
William Riley Mobley entered his plea in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday. He faces felony charges of DUI causing injury or death; driving with a blood alcohol level above .08 causing injury or death; and hit and run with injury or death.
Authorities say Mobley was drunk when his pickup slammed into two cars parked on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 south of El Campo Road last Thursday morning, killing Richard Stabile of Santa Maria.
Stabile, 68, was sitting in one of the vehicles waiting for a tow truck and was killed in the wreck, authorities said.
After hitting both cars, Mobley continued southbound before exiting at Los Berros Road north of Nipomo, according to the CHP. The CHP said Mobley later was found and arrested.
The case is still under investigation and the District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case, including those who saw a white 1995 Ford F-350 in south San Luis Obispo County between 2 and 4 a.m. Thursday, to contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 or the District Attorney’s Office at 805-781-5800.
Mobley’s bail was set at $350,000, and he’s set to return to court Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. He was listed in custody in County Jail as of Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office website.
Mobley faces up to eight years in state prison if he’s convicted, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
