Surveillance video of burglary at Nipomo pharmacy

Five Rolex watches valued at $35,000 were stolen from a jewelry store in Montecito last month, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the thieves. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, two men entered Silverhorn, inside the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore on Channel Drive, around 3 p.m. March 29, 2016. One of the men distracted a clerk while the other broke a display cabinet and took the five watches. They then ran out of the hotel and into a waiting silver Hyundai Santa Fe, and the female driver sped away north on Olive Mill Road. The thieves, who have not been identified, were caught on surveillance video. Anyone who recognizes the people in the video or who has information about the robbery should call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4150; to leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171.