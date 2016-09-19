Surveillance video of burglary at Nipomo pharmacy

A Nipomo drug store was burglarized of about $1,900 worth of prescription medications on Sept. 18, 2016, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman caught on video stealing plants from K-Jon's in Atascadero

As seen in this surveillance video, a woman drives up to K-Jon's Fine Jewelers in Atascadero early in the morning and quickly plucks succulents from pots in front of the store, puts them in a box and drives away. The theft happened around 6 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2016. Anyone with information about the incident should call K-Jon's at 805-466-7248.

Two women fatally stabbed in Clovis; suspect sought in SLO County

The suspect in a double homicide in Clovis was apparently on the loose riding a stolen mountain bike in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday, a day after a Paso Robles woman and her adult daughter were found stabbed to death. The rental truck that the suspect, Dave Thomas McCann, was believed to have been driving was found in Paso Robles on Sunday.

Robbers steal Rolex watches from Santa Barbara hotel

Five Rolex watches valued at $35,000 were stolen from a jewelry store in Montecito last month, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the thieves. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, two men entered Silverhorn, inside the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore on Channel Drive, around 3 p.m. March 29, 2016. One of the men distracted a clerk while the other broke a display cabinet and took the five watches. They then ran out of the hotel and into a waiting silver Hyundai Santa Fe, and the female driver sped away north on Olive Mill Road. The thieves, who have not been identified, were caught on surveillance video. Anyone who recognizes the people in the video or who has information about the robbery should call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4150; to leave an anonymous tip, call 805-681-4171.

