Armed man robs the Cigar House in Paso Robles

Police are searching for a suspect after an armed man robbed the Cigar House in Paso Robles on Friday night.
Paso Robles police responded to the shop in the 1500 block of Spring Street around 7:58 p.m. after an employee called to report the robbery, a Paso Robles Police Department news release said.
The suspect was said to have pulled a handgun from the front waistband of his pants and demanded the clerk behind the counter give him money from the cash register. The clerk complied and the suspect took the money and fled out the front door in an unknown direction, the release said.
No one was injured during the incident. The amount of money stolen is still being determined.
Officers searched the area with help from a K9 dog, but were unable to locate the suspect. He was described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches in height and of medium build. He was said to have been wearing a black sweatshirt with the word ‘Aero’ in white letters across the front, blue jeans and a blue shirt that he pulled up over his face.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments