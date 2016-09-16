Teen arrested in connection with fatal Santa Maria stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man last week, Santa Maria police said Friday night.
The arrest occurred Friday, a week after the slaying of Luis Alberto Castaneira of Santa Maria.
Just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West McElhany Avenue, where they found one male victim who later died at Marian Regional Medical Center.
The suspect, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.
The fatal stabbing marked the eighth homicide in the city for 2016, with six of those occurring in the first month of the year.
North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com.
