SLO police out in force with increased fines as Cal Poly students return

San Luis Obispo police are preparing for Cal Poly students’ return by calling in extra manpower and raising fines for code violations.
A Safety Enhancement Zone was enacted Friday and will remain in effect through 7 a.m. on Sept. 26, in anticipation of the university’s first week of classes, which begin on Thursday.
The zone, first adopted in 2013, is meant to address “adverse behaviors that were becoming increasingly prevalent with the start of the Cal Poly fall quarter,” according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.
While the zone is in effect, fines are doubled for municipal code violations, such as open containers, noise violations, possession of deadly and dangerous weapons, unruly gatherings and public urination. Additional San Luis Obispo police will also staff certain neighborhoods to take care of any problems that may arise.
In addition, Cal Poly university police will be given the ability to write violation citations and take enforcement action.
For more information, contact Capt. Keith Storton at 805-781-7118.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
