Two suspects arrested in alleged Paso Robles mugging

Two suspects are in custody after a 20-year-old man was threatened with a knife and robbed early Tuesday morning in Paso Robles.
Juan Carlos Garcia Ayala, 36, and Sasha Marie Fitton, 31, were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of robbing the man at 28th and Spring streets.
The victim said he was confronted by a man demanding personal property after a woman came up from behind him and held a knife to his back, according to police.
Fearing for his safety, the victim emptied his pockets and ran away; he was uninjured. He’d previously met the two suspects and was able to provide officers information to identify them.
Officers located Ayala and Fitton on the 1300 block of 24th Street, where they were detained without incident. Ayala also was charged with a parole violation, and Fitton was charged with two probation violations.
Ayala and Fitton both remained in custody in County Jail as of Thursday in lieu of $60,000 bail.
