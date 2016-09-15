Two arrested in Paso Robles on suspicion of identity theft, drug crimes

A 44-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were arrested on identity theft and drug charges after an investigation in Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
Vincent Buddy Tessandori and Destiny Maye Anderson, both of Bakersfield, are suspected of the crimes after staff at the La Quinta Inn notified police of discarded stolen mail and narcotics paraphernalia on Aug. 23 while cleaning a room after the guests had checked out.
Police then learned the male guest in the room had used another person’s identity to rent the room.
Two weeks later, on Sept. 7, staff members of the hotel on the 2600 block of Buena Vista Drive notified police that the suspect had returned, renting another room. Police responded, but the suspect had left. Officers then conducted a brief surveillance operation and located the suspect with a female companion.
After serving a warrant, police found numerous items in the room, including stolen mail, tools used to access mail boxes, fraudulent purchases and drug paraphernalia, as well as an ounce of methamphetamine. They found stolen mail, a pistol reported stolen in Bakersfield and more items consistent with identity theft in a car reportedly bought fraudulently.
Tessandori and Anderson remained in custody in lieu of $325,000 bail in connection with the alleged crimes.
