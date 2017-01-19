Vacant youth facility in Paso still has great potential for new uses

1:26 Cal Poly men's basketball coach Joe Callero reacts to Wednesday's loss vs. UC Irvine Pause

0:39 In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button

2:16 'I stand with Schimke': Parents show support for Paso High football coach

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:11 This 94-year-old former school and city hall in Pismo soon could be a fire station

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week