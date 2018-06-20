The San Miguel pool is open for summer swimming, and it's a bargain

The pool is open in San Miguel Park.
Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays through Aug. 17 and on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 3. It will also be open on the Labor Day, Sept. 3.
Kids 17 and under are $2.25; adults are $4.50. The pool will be closed if a lifeguard is not available.
CSD budget workshop
The San Miguel Community Services District will hold a board budget workshop on Saturday, June 23, in the CSD training room at the Fire Station, 1150 Mission St.
Open session is at 9 a.m., and those in attendance may address the board during the public comment section of the agenda. All pertinent materials are available at www.sanmiguelcsd.org.
Priest leaving
Father Robert Torczynski, who has been at Mission San Miguel parish for the past year, is leaving to serve in another diocese.
The priests from the Mission hold weekend services in San Miguel, at Our Lady of Ransom in San Ardo and at Mission San Antonio.
Father Robert will be missed by those parishioners and by many friends of all faiths. His farewell Mass will be held on Sunday, July 1, at noon followed by a reception.
Take down those signs
There have been numerous signs posted lately for yard sales and then left up long afterward. If you post them please remove them afterward.
Calendar
San Miguel Senior Center, 601 12th St. (east):
▪ June 22: 6:30 p.m. community bingo — 10 games at 50 cents per card. Refreshments.
The road is still under reconstruction, but there is access to the Center from N Street.
▪ June 27: 7 p.m. San Miguel Advisory Council at the Community Building in the park.
▪ June 28: 7 p.m. Community Services District regular monthly meeting at the Fire Station.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
