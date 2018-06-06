Kids can read books and win prizes at the San Miguel Library

The Summer Reading Program at the San Miguel Library began on June 1 and runs through July 28.
Enjoy a summer of stories and a chance to win some neat prizes.
The first summer special event will be "Jedi Academy" on June 14 at 4 p.m. Learn to fight safely with a light saber and it is rumored that Darth Vader might make an appearance! Check it out.
The library is located at the top of the hill on 13th Street next to the soccer field. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For information call 805-467-3224.
Summer's here!
San Miguel schools are out for summer vacation on Friday, and the 2018-19 academic year begins on Aug. 15. Lillian Larsen's eighth-grade graduation will be held Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the school.
Adobe needs volunteers
The Rios-Caledonia Adobe is a historical treasure. It is a county park, cared for and operated by the Friends of the Adobes.
The Museum and Gift Shop is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wally Ohles Research Library is open on Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Volunteers are needed and welcome. If you are interested in history and enjoy talking to people, please consider donating one day each or every other month. It is interesting and fun.
To volunteer, call Linda Elmerick at 805-680-6086.
Calendar
▪ June 10: Mission San Antonio Fiesta – Fiesta Mass at 9 a.m. followed by festivities. Located on Ft. Hunter Ligget in Jolon. For information call 1-831-385-4478, ext. 17.
Upcoming events at the San Miguel Senior Center, 601-12th St. (east). The road is still under reconstruction but there is access to the Center:
▪ June 8: 6:30 p.m. Community bingo – 10 games at 50 cents per card. Refreshments.
▪ June 14: 6 p.m. Community potluck – bring a dish to share and enjoy dinner with neighbors.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Comments