Historic Estrella Adobe in Paso Robles to host annual memorial service

Friends of the Adobes and the Questers will host the annual Estrella Adobe Memorial Service on Sunday, May 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. in memory of 2017 Pioneer Day Marshal Daryl Stinchfield.
The historic adobe church on Airport Road was the first Protestant church in northern SLO County. It was built in 1878 but abandoned by 1912.
In 1950 it was restored by the History and Landmarks Committee of the Paso Robles Women’s Club with the help of San Miguel adobe expert Jess Crettol. The church was rededicated in 1952 to the memory of the Estrella Plains pioneers who built it.
Sermon and benediction will be given by guest pastor John Kaiser of Live Oak Christian Church.
Fiesta at Mission San Antonio
Fiesta at Mission San Antonio de Padua in Jolon — the third California mission — will be held on June 10.
Mass is at 9 a.m. followed by festivities. The barbecue dinner will include choice of beef or chicken for $12. There will be music and dancing.
The museum has recently been completely renovated, and the Padre’s Garden is in bloom. There will be games and contests. Artisans will display their wares. This is an annual fundraiser for the mission, which is located on Mission Road off of Jolon Road north of San Miguel.
For more information visit www.missionsanantonio.net or call the Gift Shop at 831-385-4478, ext. 17.
Condolences
San Miguel resident Jerry Clark passed away on April 29 following a long illness.
Jerry graduated from Lillian Larsen School in 1953 and from Paso Robles High School in 1957. Condolences to his wife Shirley and his family.
Calendar
May 23, 7 p.m.: San Miguel Advisory Council meets at the Community Building in the park.
May 24, 7 p.m.: San Miguel CSD Board meets at the CSD office at 1150 Mission St.
May 25, 6:30 p.m.: Community Bingo at the San Miguel Senior Center on east 12th Street. The road is still under reconstruction, but there is access to the Center.
▪ ▪ ▪
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Comments