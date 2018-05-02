San Miguel school set to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food and games

The Lillian Larsen Parent Teacher Organization (PT0) invites the community to attend the Cinco de Mayo fundraiser celebration at Lillian Larsen School on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be a Zumba class in the morning. Entertainment includes a group of Aztec dancers. A variety of foods includes rib lunches from Leo’s Café and a booth offering flautas. Games for the children include piñatas provided by the 8th grade leadership class. Vendors will offer a variety of items for sale. Viva!
Water rate meetings
On Saturday, the last two scheduled meetings concerning raising water rates will be held at the Community Services District office at the Fire House downtown.
The first is at noon; the second is at 5 p.m.
Memorial at adobe
This year’s annual Memorial Service at the Estrella Adobe will be held on Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m., dedicated to last year’s marshal, Daryl Stinchfield.
The event is sponsored by Friends of the Adobes. It honors pioneers of the area who built the little church in 1878. The History and Landmarks Committee of the Paso Robles Women’s Club restored the building in 1950.
Guest Pastor John Kaiser of Live Oak Christian Church in Paso Robles will give the sermon and benediction. Refreshments will be offered by the Questers.
Sagebrush Days winners
Sagebrush Days was a lot of fun. Thanks to all who volunteered, participated and attended.
First-place winners of the 5K run were: male, Kent Robinson (23:03); and female, Donna Robinson (50:25) from King City.
Parade winners were: Sweepstakes, Vaqueros de San Miguel; Best Equestrian/Mounted Group, SLO Sheriff’s Posse; Best Single Walking, Color Guard; Best Walking Group, Native Sons and Daughters; Best Float, Elkhorn fillies; Best Group Vehicles, McCain Safari; Best Single Vehicle, 1932 Ford Truck.
Calendar
At the Senior Center, 601 12th St. (East). The road is still under reconstruction, but there is access to the center.
▪ May 11: 6:30 p.m. Community Bingo. 50 cents per card; 10 games; refreshments welcome.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
