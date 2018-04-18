San Miguel kids get a hands-on history lesson — how to make adobe bricks

A nice crowd attended Caledonia Days and enjoyed the great displays, food and ambiance of the period.
Before to the event, members of Friends of the Adobes Tom Taylor and Terry Gore spent time at Almond Acres Academy showing area fourth-graders how to make simple adobe bricks.
They set up a mud pit at the Caledonia, where students demonstrated the technique.
The Adobe museum and Gift Shop is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Former museum manager Joyce Herman was honored for her many years of dedication to historical causes in the area at the May 6 meeting of the North County Historical Co-Op, held at the Camp Roberts Military Museum.
Sagebrush Days
Sagebrush Days is April 28. A 5K run begins at 9 a.m. at Father Reginald Park next to the Mission. Sign up there at 8:30, online at www.discoversanmiguel.com or at the Mercantile.
The Peddlers’ Fair is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. going south on Mission Street, around Father Reginald Park and back again. You get to see both sides of the horse!
Other events include bounce house fun for children, open mic music and chicken patty bingo. Come join in the fun. Information: call Mike at 805-712-9120.
Quilt show
The Vines RV Resort at Wellsona Road and Highway 101 will present its first Through the Vines Quilt Show this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is an excellent venue to display the beautiful quilts that are works of art in stitchery. Entry is free.
Cinco de Mayo fest
Lillian Larsen School is presenting a Cinco de Mayo Festival with food, games and activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the gym.
Vendor spaces are available for $10. To reserve a space go to the school office or call 805-467-3216 for more information.
Calendar
▪ April 28: Second CSD meeting regarding increase in water/sewer rates. 5 p.m. at the Fire Station.
▪April 27 at 6 p.m.: Community bingo, San Miguel Senior Center, 601 12th St. (East) (Road construction but there is access).
▪ April 29 from 8-10:30 a.m.: Pancake breakfast, San Miguel Senior Center
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
