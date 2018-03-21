Learn how adobe is made at this Mission San Antonio festival

Mission San Antonio de Padua in Jolon will celebrate Mission Days on April 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mass is at 9 a.m.
The event will feature re-enactors dressed as vaqueros and soldiers, artisans, demonstrations of early skills like making adobe and cooking, as well as music and food.
Tom and Debbie Harris of Harris Stage Lines will convey people around the property in an historic horse-drawn wagon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
All funds go toward the ongoing earthquake retrofit. For information, call 831-385-4478, ext. 17.
CSD meeting
The San Miguel Community Services District will meet tonight at the Fire Station downtown. Open session begins at 7 p.m. The agenda is posted in the Post Office.
Easter services at Mission San Miguel
Holy Thursday, March 29: 7 p.m. Bilingual Mass of the Last Supper.
Good Friday, March 30: Stations of the Cross (outdoors) at noon, followed by a Communion service in the church at 1 p.m. in English. The services will be repeated in Spanish at 5 and 6 p.m.
Holy Saturday, March 31: 8 p.m. Bilingual Easter Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday, April 1: 7 a.m. and Noon masses in English; 6 p.m. in Spanish.
The History Project section of Discover San Miguel is a newspaper article dated 1886 concerning the importance of San Miguel to the area at the time. History buffs will find it very interesting and informative.
Calendar
At the San Miguel Senior Center, 601 12th St. (East): The road is under construction, but there is access to the center.
Friday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m. — all are invited. They play 10 games at 50 cents a card. Snacks are served.
March 25: Pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m. — pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs for $8. Children under 6 years old eat for free.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area
