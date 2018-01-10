Want to run a marathon at Camp Roberts? Time to sign up is now

The 18th annual BUZZ Marathon will be held at Camp Roberts on Feb. 18. The event was founded by Eileen Rogers, a retired 8th grade and physical education teacher at Lillian Larsen School, to raise money for athletic programs at the school. She and school athletic director Larry Halderman are directors this year. Volunteers are needed.
Access to the military base is more restricted than previously so competitors and volunteers need to apply as soon as possible. All information is at www.buzzmarathon.org. Register online at www.runsignup.com. The race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.
Memorial for a longtime resident
Longtime San Miguel resident Linda Vaughn passed away in December. The family is having a celebration of life for her on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Parish Hall behind Mission San Miguel.
She and her husband Tom, who preceded her in death this past year, were deeply involved in San Miguel activities and will be missed.
It’s not a one-way road
During the long-term closure of the south Mission Street on-ramp, access to southbound Highway 101 is on Cemetery Road.
Residents along Cemetery Road are finding that some people think it is only a one-way road. Please be advised there is two-way traffic — note the double yellow line down the middle. Also watch for cars entering Cemetery Road from Nygren Road near the on-ramp.
Christian Unity Week
Christian Unity Week is Jan. 18-25. About two dozen local parishes participate. The services are followed by fellowship with refreshments. All are welcome.
All services begin at 7 p.m. at the following churches: Jan. 18 at First Presbyterian in Templeton, Jan. 19 at Community Church in Atascadero, Jan. 20 at Family Worship Center in Paso Robles, Jan. 21 at Trinity Lutheran in Paso Robles, Jan. 22 at Hope Lutheran in Atascadero, Jan. 23 at North County Christian in Paso Robles, Jan. 24 at Second Baptist in Paso Robles and Jan. 25 at Mission San Miguel.
Calendar
Thursday: 6 p.m. Community potluck at the Senior Center, 601 12th St. east. Bring a dish to share.
Friday: 6 p.m. Community bingo at the Senior Center.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here every other week. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the suject line) or at 805-467-3565.
