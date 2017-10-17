Come out for some spooky stories at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe

Friends of the Adobes will present the annual Haunted Adobe at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe on Oct. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m., featuring ghost stories and candlelight tours.

Admission is free. There will be refreshments, and donations are greatly appreciated.

Lynne Schmitz Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

CSD meeting

Thursday night at 6 p.m. the San Miguel Community Services District Board will hold a special meeting to discuss financials and the use of restricted and unrestricted district funds. There will be a Powerpoint presentation.

Fish Fry

San Miguel Lions will host the first of two Friday Fish Fry fundraisers on Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Community Building in the park on the alley (one-way from 12th Street).

Dinners are $12 for fish, fries, slaw, ice cream and a beverage. Eat in or take out.

Day of the Dead

Mission San Antonio de Padua in Jolon will celebrate the Day of the Dead on Oct. 28. The special Mass will start at 1 p.m., followed by a procession to the cemetery led by members of the Salinan tribe to pay tribute to their ancestors and others who built the Mission.

A light reception will be held. For information call 831-385-4478 ext.17.

Holiday events

Plans are being made now for the annual Holiday Crafts Faire and Lights Parade, which is being coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce.

If you have ideas and want to help, contact Mike or Miki Sanders at the San Miguel Mercantile or call 805-712-9120. Also, the Chamber requests that people who put yard sale signs in public places please remove them when their sale is over.

Proud mother

Lillian Larsen teacher Shannon Hattar is justly proud of her son Jordan, who is a humanitarian and the director of Help4Refugees.org.

In his senior year at Templeton High School (2010), he became interested in the plight of Middle Eastern people and began raising funds to help them. He has a master’s degree in international relations and politics from University of Cambridge and has worked in South Sudan and Syria.

Calendar

▪ Oct. 25: San Miguel Advisory Council at 7 p.m. at the Community Building in the park

Community events at the Senior Center, 601 12th St. (east):

▪ Oct. 27: Bingo at 6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 29: Pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

▪ ▪ ▪

Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area