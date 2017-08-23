Don’t miss the Old Timers Picnic in San Miguel Sunday

The annual Old Timers Picnic starts serving at noon Sunday at San Miguel Park on K Street. It is a great get-together for family and friends. The chicken barbecue is $12 and take-outs are available. Guests 80 years old and older are given a free meal.
Pioneer Day Royalty will make their first public appearance at the picnic. Queen Ellen Hansen Schroeder is from Shandon and Marshall Daryl Stinchfield is from Paso Robles. This year’s Belle is Riley Rae Coelho, representing the Adelaida area. Her attendants and the areas they represent are Julia Aurignac (San Ardo and Bradley), Mollie Batrum (Hog Canyon), Mattie Lindsey (Geneseo), Alexandra “Alex” Minnis (Willow Creek), Victoria Smeltzer (Estrella), Katie Smith (Bryson/Hesperia), Jayden Steaffans (Indian Valley) and Payton Tucker (Shandon/Cholame).
The San Miguel Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Aug. 7. Carl and Cheryl Mumford reported the annual Memorial Day Car Show was a huge success with more than 190 cars entered. They presented a check for $1,200 to the chamber for the downtown landscape project. They will also partner with Lillian Larsen School teachers to donate $500 in school supplies for students. Thanks to all who participated!
Calendar:
San Miguel Seniors Center on E. 12th Street:
▪ Aug. 25: Bingo at 6 p.m. for all.
▪ There is no breakfast this month. See you at the Old Timer’s Picnic.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection) for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area
