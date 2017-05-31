San Miguel welcomes a new church to town

A new church, Fuente de Agua Viva (Fountain of Living Water), has opened in the historic church at the corner of L and 13th streets.
Pastors are Jorge and Maria Alvarez. It is a Bible-based church, and all are welcomed.
Services are held on Sundays at 10 a.m. and on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Prayer service is held on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. A youth ministry open to all young people meets on Friday evenings.
The church is planning outreach activities in the community. The website is www.iglesiafuentedeaguaviva.org.
Celebrating car show
The Memorial Day weekend Car Show was an outstanding success with 190 cars shown!
The committee wants to thank everyone who helped and participated.
Downtown blooming
Thanks to the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce and in particular Mike and Miki Sanders (with help from Gavino Villa of Paso Bamboo), the business district downtown is blooming.
The Chamber received a grant from Supervisor John Peschong to do major improvements to the sidewalk flowerbeds. Work on the 1100 and 1200 blocks will begin soon. Volunteer help is much appreciated.
This week, county workers re-striped downtown parking, which also brightened it up.
Library program
San Miguel Library’s Summer Program, “Reading by Design”, begins on June 5 with activities for both children and adults. Visit the library on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 254 13th St. Information: 805-467-3224.
Mission San Antonio
Mission San Antonio de Padua in Jolon will hold its annual Fiesta on June 11. Fiesta Mass is at 11 a.m. The day includes a barbecue dinner, a historical presentation, tours, games for children and artisan displays. Food and beverages will be sold; please, no coolers.
The Mission is on the property of Fort Hunter Liggett. Bring identification, car registration and proof of auto insurance.
Calendar
June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Model A and Model T Show at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe, 700 Mission St. Live music, wine tasting and tours of the Adobe. Information: Joyce Herman at 805-440-7173 or go to www.rios-caledoniaadobe.org
June 6 at 5:30 p.m.: Chamber mixer potluck at The Vines, Highway 101 and Wellsona Road. Information: Miki Sanders at 805-975-6996 or Mike Sanders at 805-712-9120.
June 8 at 6 p.m.: Community potluck at the Senior Center, East 12th Street. Information: Lynne Schmitz, 805-467-3565.
June 9 at 6 p.m.: Community bingo at the Senior Center, East 12th Street. Information: Lynne Schmitz, 805-467-3565.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly.Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
