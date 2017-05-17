Cruise Night and Car Show coming to San Miguel

The seventh annual Memorial Day Cruise Night and Car Show will be held May 26-28, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
▪ Friday: Cruise Social from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
▪ Saturday: Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Linda Mora will serve food in a “Pop-Up Café” next to the Post Office from Friday afternoon through Monday. Restaurants and shops will be open.
Council needs new members
The San Miguel Advisory Council will meet on May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Community Building in the park. It is still taking nominations for June elections to the council.
Members must reside within the sphere of influence and be registered voters. For information contact Mike Sanders at 805-712-9120 or at the Mercantile.
The council was saddened at the loss of Vic Kunze, who served for the past two years.
History at the Adobe
On May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe, historian Dennis Judd will speak about the history of the Hollister Adobe, which is located on the South County campus of Cuesta College. It was built in the early 1800s.
Settlers honored
Friends of the Adobes will honor pioneer settlers at the annual Memorial Service on May 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Estrella Adobe Church on Airport Road.
Pastor Vern Haynes will give the invocation. This year’s service is dedicated to Harry Wolf. Questers will provide refreshments. Donations are welcome.
Condolences
Vic Kunze passed away on May 3. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Paso Robles Fairgrounds on May 20 at 3 p.m. His parents and family own The Pumpkin Farm on North River Road.
San Luis Obispo County native Irvin Witcosky passed away in Florida following a long illness. Irvin grew up in San Miguel, where his family owned Witcosky’s Grocery for many years. He graduated from Paso Robles High School and Cal Poly.
Calendar
▪ May 26: Community Bingo at the Senior Center on East 12th St at 6 p.m.
▪ June 3: Rios-Caledonia Car Show featuring Model A, Model T and Flathead autos from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area
