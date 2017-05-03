San Miguel celebrates Sagebrush Days with a spirited parade

The crowd that attended last weekend’s Sagebrush Days had a stompin’ good time.
Best overall winner in the parade was the Vaqueros de San Miguel riders.
Other winners included the Elkhorn Fillies for best float; the Estrella Warbirds for best group vehicle; the San Miguel firefighters’ 1937 fire truck for best individual vehicle; the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Posse for best mounted group; the San Miguel Advisory Council for best individual walking; the Lillian Larsen PTO for best walking group; and the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West for the San Miguel Parade Committee special award.
For more pictures and information about the winners, visit www.discoversanmiguel.com.
Meet the supervisor
County Supervisor John Peschong will hold office hours Thursday at the Parish Hall behind Mission San Miguel from 2 to 4 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo dinner
On Thursday, the annual Cinco de Mayo dinner fundraiser will be held at the Lillian Larsen School cafeteria, 1601 L St., from 2:45 to 6:30 p.m. Choose either two tamales or three enchiladas served with rice, beans and a beverage for $8. Eat in or take out. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Proceeds benefit end-of-year events for the promoting eighth-grade class.
Walk for Autism
Lillian Larsen and Cappy Culver schools have joined forces to form Team Hornets and Dragons and participate in the Walk 4 Autism on Sunday at San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza.
For information on the walk, call Alex Alvarez at 915-781-6276 or email aide0321@gmail.com.
Scholarship needs help
The Lynda Stamps Community Scholarship, which for the past 19 years has given an award to Lillian Larsen students graduating from Paso Robles High School, is in need of funds to continue.
Every donation is important. Checks may be made payable to the scholarship committee and mailed to Susan Johnson, 9755 River Road, San Miguel, CA 93451. For information, call her at 805-423-4846.
Calendar
Fun for everyone at the Senior Center, 601 12th St.:
▪ May 11: Community potluck at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share.
▪ May 12: Bingo at 6 p.m.
▪ ▪ ▪
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
