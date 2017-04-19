San Miguel celebrates Sagebrush Days with a parade, food and more this weekend

This Saturday is Sagebrush Days! Come join in the fun in the sun (or rain).
The Peddlers’ Faire is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m., marching south down Mission Street from 14th Street to Father Reginald Park next to the Mission, around the park and back again!
You see both sides of the horses. San Miguel Lions are serving up well-done barbecued grub, and the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West have ice cream for dessert. There’s a chili cook-off with a cash prize. Bring entries to the station next to the Post Office by 11:30 a.m., and tasting begins at noon. Play Chicken Patty Bingo. Mingle with friends old and new. Yee-haw!
Highway roadwork
Work has begun on Highway 101 to make major changes from San Marcos Road to Camp Roberts over the next two years. Expect lane closures and detours in various locations.
Meet the supervisor
County Supervisor John Peschong will hold office hours at the Parish Hall behind the Mission from 2 to 4 p.m. May 4. The San Miguel Plan Update is available on the county website.
Calendar
▪ April 26: San Miguel Advisory Council, 7 p.m. at the Community Building in the park. Nominations accepted for annual June elections. For information, call Mike Sanders at 805-712-9120 or visit him at the San Miguel Mercantile downtown.
▪ April 27: San Miguel CSD board meeting, 7 p.m. at the Fire Station downtown. Use the side door.
▪ April 28: Bingo at the Senior Center, 601 East 12th St. Everyone is welcome.
▪ April 30: Pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
