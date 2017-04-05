Cactus jelly, events at the Mission and more in San Miguel

The ever-popular cactus jelly is again available at the Rios-Caledonia Adobe Gift Shop, 700 Mission St., for $7 per jar. The shop and museum are open Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
School board
The San Miguel School Board will meet this evening in the multipurpose room at Cappy Culver School, 11011 Heritage Loop Road near Nacimiento Lake. Open session begins at 6:30 p.m. The agenda is available at www.sanmiguelschools.org.
Stations of the Cross
On Saturday at 3 p.m. at Mission San Miguel, La Pastoral de Cultura del Sagrado Corazon de Anaheim will present Living Stations of the Cross. For information, call the parish office at 467-2131.
Sagebrush Days
The annual San Miguel Sagebrush Days Parade and Peddlers’ Faire is only three weeks away! Forms for the parade and vendors are available on the Discover San Miguel website, the San Miguel Chamber of Commerce website and at the San Miguel Mercantile.
Entry deadline is April 18. There are also entry forms for the Chili Contest – fill out in advance or that day. First prize for best chili ever is $75; second prize is $35. Bring chili to the Coffee Station next to the Post Office by 11:30 a.m. Tasting begins at noon.
Holy Week schedule at Mission San Miguel
▪ April 13: Holy Thursday Mass at 7 p.m. (bilingual)
▪ April 14: Good Friday Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m.; Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m. (bilingual)
▪ April 15: Holy Saturday Vigil Mass at 7 p.m. (bilingual)
▪ April 16: Easter Sunday Mass at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and noon in English; 6 p.m. in Spanish
Senior Center, 601 East 12th St.:
▪ April 13: community potluck
▪ April 14: community bingo
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
Lynne Schmitz’s column is special to The Tribune. She is a longtime resident of San Miguel, and her column appears here weekly. Reach her at Lynne_Schmitz@yahoo.com (with “San Miguel News” in the subject line) or at 805-467-3565.
