San Miguel Chamber thanks 4-H members for work on Mission Street benches

The San Miguel Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Mars Mega Storage offices at 101 Wellsona Road.
The chamber wants to thank Kelly Work and members of the Ranchita Canyon 4-H who helped sand and oil the benches along Mission Street on March 19. Kaitlyn Hebrard, Reagan Glenn, Bella and Briley Bowen and Bennett Cavalletto and their parents are to be commended for their community service and a job well done.
CSD board meeting
The San Miguel Community Services District Board will hold its regular meeting this Thursday at the fire department on Mission Street. Open session begins at 7 p.m. The public is welcome. For information, call Darrell Gentry at 805-467-3388.
Peschong reschedules
Supervisor John Peschong will be unable to hold his San Miguel office hours in April due to conflicting meetings. He said he will reschedule.
Sagebrush Days
San Miguel Sagebrush Days will be held Saturday, April 22. Entry forms for the parade and the Peddlers’ Faire are available at www.discoversanmiguel.com and at the San Miguel Mercantile. Deadline for entries is April 18. For information, contact Mike Sanders at 805-712-9120 or email michaelj.sanders9@gmail.com.
Homes under construction
The new self-help houses are taking shape on 11th Street, and grading has been started for the second phase. San Miguel is growing.
Go to www.discoversanmiguel.com for information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early families, the town and area.
