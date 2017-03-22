San Miguel Library series wraps up with Jean Auel novel

At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the San Miguel Library will present the last in its “Pushing the Limits” series.
The book is Jean Auel’s “The Land of Painted Caves,” which tells of life as it was lived 25,000 years ago and how people pushed beyond their physical and mental limits to survive.
Call the library at 805-467-3224 for more information.
Activities for seniors
At the Senior Center, 601 12th St. (East):
▪ Friday: Bingo at 6 p.m.
▪ Sunday: Pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.
Sagebrush Days
A Sagebrush Days meeting will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at the San Miguel Mercantile. Volunteers are still needed. Call Mike Sanders at 805-712-9120 for information.
Advisory council
The San Miguel Advisory Council will hold its regular monthly meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Building on the alley in the park. The agenda is posted at the post office.
Mission Days
On April 1, Mission San Antonio de Padua in Lockwood will celebrate Mission Days with costumed re-enactors, demonstrations of early-day crafts and early mission food on sale.
Proceeds help with the ongoing restoration and earthquake retrofit. Admission is $10 per car at the gate. Go north on Highway 101 to Jolon Road and west to Mission Road. The Mission is on Fort Hunter Liggett property so be sure to have current identification, car registration and proof of insurance.
For information go to www.missionsanantonio.net or call the Gift Shop at 831-385-4478, ext. 17.
Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area.
